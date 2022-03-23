Beyoncé May Show Up To Shut Down The Oscars – From Compton!

The Queen, Beyoncé, is reportedly almost done a deal with the Oscars to perform at the swanky annual event to perform her song “Be Alive.”

According to editors at Variety, organizers want the superstar to sing the track “Be Alive,” which she co-wrote with Dixson for the movie “King Richard” at a tennis court in Compton, California, to open the ceremony.

“King Richard,” which delves into the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, has earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Will Smith, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Song for “Be Alive.”

Sources also told the outlet that the production might also involve Will Smith, who portrays the lead role in the film.

If it goes ahead, the performance will be broadcast to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the Academy Awards will be held on March 27th.