Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles, Reveals Her Bungalow Burned Down: “It Is Gone”

Tina Knowles mourns the loss of her Malibu retreat in raging Los Angeles wildfires that have devastated thousands of families and homes.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, revealed that her cherished Malibu bungalow was among the many homes destroyed during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that have ravaged communities across the region.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu!” Tina Knowles wrote alongside a snapshot of peaceful ocean waves. “It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!”

The multi-acreage infernos, which have claimed at least five lives and forced the evacuation of nearly 180,000 residents, swept through parts of Malibu and Pacific Palisades, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Despite the loss, Tina Knowles expressed her gratitude for firefighters and first responders who have risked everything to combat the flames.

“God bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions,” she said. “We thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives.”

The fires, fueled by relentless winds reaching up to 99 mph, have decimated over 2,000 structures, including homes belonging to high-profile names like Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, and Anthony Hopkins.

The Palisades Fire alone has burned more than 17,000 acres, making it the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles County history.

For Knowles, the devastation goes beyond personal loss. Her message extended to others displaced by these infernos.

“To the people who lost their homes and belongings, I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own. My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring,” she wrote.

The fires have pushed Los Angeles into an unprecedented crisis during what experts describe as an abnormal wildfire season for Southern California.

With over 427,000 residents losing power and air quality deteriorating to hazardous levels across several neighborhoods, Governor Gavin Newsom has mobilized more than 1,400 firefighters to contain the emergency.

Damage estimates from the fires and their aftermath are expected to climb to more than $50 billion.

“I am praying diligently for our beautiful city of Los Angeles!” Tina Knowles concluded, balancing her sorrow with hope for recovery. “We are resilient though and we will recover! ‘This too shall pass.'”