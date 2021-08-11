Beyoncé Has New Music On The Way After Marathon Studio Sessions

Beyoncé is set to return to the airwaves very soon, with a batch of new music she hopes will help her fans escape the stress of everyday life.

Beyoncé has confirmed new music is on the way.

Bey revealed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine that she’s “been in the studio for a year and a half” working on new tunes.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she teased.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Explaining her creative process, Beyoncé continued: “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old.”

The “Hold Up” star, who recently told Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams she’s been “cooking” tracks during lockdown, added: “Yes, the music is coming!”

In addition to recording new music, Beyoncé has been hard at work building a new business.

She also revealed she believes in the holistic properties of CBD so much, that she built her own hemp and honey farm.