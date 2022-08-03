Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy” Following Criticism

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kelis called out Beyoncé and discussed longstanding issues with Pharrell after learning about an interpolation on the ‘Renaissance’ album.

Beyoncé decided to cut the Kelis sample from the recently released Renaissance album.

An interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” was removed from the song “Energy” in wake of criticism from the singer. Kelis no longer appears in the credits of Beyoncé’s latest project.

Kelis initially called out Beyoncé in the comments of an Instagram fan page. The sample reignited the former Neptunes collaborator’s longstanding issues with Pharrell.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis wrote. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

Kelis later elaborated on her beef in two videos. She mostly took aim at Pharrell, detailing problems receiving proper compensation for her work. But she also had a grievance with Beyoncé.

“All this female empowerment stuff, it only counts if you really do it,” she said. “If you’re really living it and walking the walk, don’t just talk the talk.”

Beyoncé released Renaissance on July 29. The album is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.