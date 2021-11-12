Beyoncé Returns With “Be Alive” Single Off ‘King Richard’ Soundtrack

Listen to the song from the forthcoming film starring Will Smith.

Queen Bey is back with new music today (November 12). Music megastar Beyoncé released a track titled “Be Alive.”

Beyoncé’s latest single will live on the soundtrack for the King Richard motion picture. “Be Alive” was first featured in the film’s trailer.

The Dixson-produced song is Beyonce’s first lead-artist release this year. Previously, 2020’s “Black Parade” appeared on The Lion King: The Gift project.

King Richard stars two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams. The cast also includes Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams.

The biopic will premiere on November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max. King Richard is presently receiving positive reviews from professional critics, and Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” is said to be an early Academy Award contender.