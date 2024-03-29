Beyoncé Praised By Black Country Artist Reyna Roberts Following “Cowboy Carter” Feature

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Alaska-born vocalist appears on the “Blackbiird” cover.

Beyoncé dropped her new studio LP, Cowboy Carter, Friday (March 29). The 27-track album features Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Black country artist Reyna Roberts, among others.

After Cowboy Carter hit DSPs at midnight ET, Roberts took to social media to share her thoughts about appearing on Beyoncé’s latest body of work. The “Stompin’ Grounds” performer offered high praise for Queen Bey.

“I am forever in AWE of you!!” she began. “You have always been my biggest inspiration. My voice, music and art has all been shaped by you. Thank you for your greatness.”

Beyoncé’s “Blackbiird” also features country music singer-songwriters Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy. The record serves as a cover of 1968’s “Blackbird” by the Beatles.

Cowboy Carter, also known as act ii: Cowboy Carter, is the second installment in a suspected Beyoncé studio LP trilogy following 2022’s act i: Renaissance.

Beyoncé’s seventh album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with more than 332,000 first-week units. It won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2023.