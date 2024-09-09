Beyoncé Shuts Down Wig Rumors With Cécred Wash Day Tutorial 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé is hitting back at the haters who accused her of wearing a wig in a previous Cécred promotional video.

Late on Sunday night (September 8), Beyoncé shared a new video for her hair care line that launched earlier this year. It appears she caught wind of the criticism of a previous video where some fans insisted she was wearing a wig and avoided washing her edges.

In the “Cécred Sunday Wash Day” tutorial, the superstar songstress instructed her hairstylist to cover her hair with product, “especially on those edges.”

Elsewhere in the video, Beyoncé directs, “Please, pause it, flip it and reverse it, get into those strands coming out of those hair follicles please.”

Fans in the comment section caught on, praising Beyoncé for hitting back at the haters.

“I love the breakdown!” one person replied. “‘Get into these follicles coming out of my scalp’’… Translation: Play in somebody else face!”

Another added, “Sis said ‘look at those edges, look at that length, look at those follicles. Pretty as hell, au naturale, trollin’ on folks.’”

While a third noted, “Flex Bey. Cuz folks STILL gonna say this isn’t your hair. Smh.”

Meanwhile, in other Beyoncé news, on Saturday (September 7), the “16 Carriages” hitmaker was joined by her husband, Jay-Z, and daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, at the wedding of her former assistant, Sam Greenberg.

Beyoncé was spotted dancing with the bride, singing along to her 2011 hit, “Love on Top.”