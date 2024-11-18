Beyoncé & Special Guests To Perform Halftime Show At NFL’s Christmas Day Game Live On Netflix 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé will be joined by a few special guests to perform in her hometown as part of NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix.

Beyoncé is serving up something special for the festive season in conjunction with the NFL, bringing ‘Cowboy Carter’ to the NFL Christmas-day Halftime Show.

The superstar songstress will be spending Christmas Day in her hometown, headlining the halftime show performance during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens. The event will stream live on Netflix from NRG Stadium in Houston on December 25.

Making the event even more spectacular, Beyoncé is set to perform her tracks from her Grammy-nominated album, Cowboy Carter for the first time.

The Christmas Gameday will mark Beyoncé’s third NFL halftime show, following her Super Bowl performances. She teamed up with the Destiny’s Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for an iconic reunion in 2013. A few years later in 2016, Beyoncé performed again, joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

Meanwhile, the most-decorated Grammy artist in history, with 32 golden gramophones to date, could add to her record-breaking collection at the 2025 awards show.

Beyoncé leads this year’s race with 11 nominations, becoming the Grammy’s most-nominated artist of all time with 99, overtaking her husband Jay-Z.

Her critically acclaimed country-infused project Cowboy Carter could snag Beyoncé her first-ever Album of the Year Grammy. However, she faces stiff competition this year, including from Taylor Swift, who has won the award four times, the first and only artist ever to do so.

Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed Beyoncé will bring a few special guests featured on Cowboy Carter. Fans can watch Beyoncé perform during the second of Netflix’s two NFL Christmas Day games. Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers live on Netflix at 1:00 p.m. ET. Beyoncé will perform during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game which streams at 4:30 PM ET.