Beyoncé Strips To Her Underwear In New Levi’s “REIIMAGINE” Campaign 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé has joined forces with iconic denim brand Levi’s in a new campaign, kicked off with “Chapter 1: Launderette.”

Beyoncé has teamed up with icon denim brand Levi’s in a new campaign recreating some of the brand’s most famous commercials.

The first, titled “Chapter 1: Launderette” sees the superstar singer remake a 1985 advert that saw a male model strip off his jeans and throw some rocks into the machine to “stonewash” them.

In the new remake, Beyoncé sashays into a laundromat carrying a bucket of glittering gemstones. She too peels off her Levi’s, tossing them in to wash with the diamonds.

The commercial is soundtracked by Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter cut “LEVII’S JEANS,” featuring Post Malone.

“My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride,” Beyoncé shared in a press release. “I am honored to work with Levi’s® to create quintessential American iconography. Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

Levi’s said the “REIIMAGINE” campaign with Beyoncé aims to “connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand.”