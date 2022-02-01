Beyonce Stuns In New Red Hot Valentine’s Day “Ivy Heart” Collection

Beyonce modeled a red velour tracksuit and Stan Smith sneakers from her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which arrives on Feb. 9.

Beyonce has given her fans something to be excited about, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The multihyphenate shared a series of stunning images from her latest Ivy Park drop on Instagram shortly after midnight on Monday (Jan. 31). Beyonce makes a dazzling ambassador for her brand, clad in a red velour tracksuit and updated classic Sam Smith sneakers. The shoes come in off-white with caramel-colored rubber-dipped midsoles and a cute heart design on the outsole.

Further details reveal the new Ivy Park x Adidas collection, “Ivy Heart,” includes footwear, apparel, and accessories and will arrive on Feb. 9. Beyonce dropped the trailer featuring her models sporting a range of vibrant pink and red colors, complete with heart motifs. Troye Sivan, Karrueche Tran, Tyson Beckford, Shu Pei Qin, and Naomi Watanabe all appear in the

campaign.

Beyonce & Body Positivity

Beyonce is much-admired for her message of body positivity, and her brand epitomizes that. The latest offering promises to be “INCLUSIVE STYLES FOR EVERY BODY.” The collaborative collection is “Crafted with every shape and person in mind,” and “features silhouettes for all genders with sizes ranging from [XS] to [4X].”

Beyoncé put her bestie Naomi Watanabe in the #IVYHEART campaign ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4QTcKyBr5O — B7 Updates (@B7Album) January 27, 2022

The Ivy Heart collection consists of more than 30 pieces ranging in price from $30 to $300. Fans can cop a range of pieces, including a faux latex puffer coat, parka and basketball cap, and a velour dress and tracksuit. There are also several items of footwear in the capsule collection, including a red swim slide and Ivy Park Superstar Plim mule-style shoes. For the sneakerheads, there’s the pink Ivy Park x Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers and the IVP Superstar sneakers in off-white.

Meanwhile, Beyonce fans and fashion lovers can get their hands on the collection online via Adidas.com on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. Ivy Heart will also be available in select Adidas stores on Feb. 10.