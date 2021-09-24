Beyoncé Tells Fans “I Love You DEEP!” In Emotional Letter

Beyoncé reflected on her milestone birthday in a heartfelt personal letter to her fans after turning 40 earlier this month.

Beyoncé turned 40 on September 4 and has spent much of the month sailing around the Mediterranean on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ $500million mega yacht.

As her birthday month and Virgo seasons come to an end Bey took some time out to share a heartfelt message to her fans telling the Beyhive “I love you DEEP!”

In a handwritten letter posted to her official website she wrote, “The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

It’s clear that Beyoncé is embracing turning 40 reflecting on the milestone birthday revealing she’s “cried tears of joy” because this is “the best I’ve felt in my life.” Welcoming the growth that should come with age she wrote “I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!”

“Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’D UP,” she declared. “This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life.”

She continued: “This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times. I thought I knew that at 21 or 30…but I didn’t.”

Beyoncé took the time to show some love and appreciation to her loyal fans and the journey they’ve shared.

“I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially, the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes,” she wrote. “Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring soooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours. I Love You Deep Deep Deep Deep Deep.”

One such tribute came in the form of a video from fans and fellow celebrities including Oprah, Taylor Swift, and Stevie Wonder.