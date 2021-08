Beyoncé’s trainer and security guard tragically passed away after catching the deadly virus, COVID-19.

The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, confirmed the sad news on social media, revealing Adams succumbed to the coronavirus earlier this week.

“I am heartbroken this morning,” Tina wrote. “I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid.

“This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night.

“Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy! This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to Covid. Craig was Beyonce’s trainer and later security for Destiny’s Child! He was like a family member. Such a beautiful human being, kind, loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!”