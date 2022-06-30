Beyoncé Unveils ‘Renaissance’ Cover Art, Says Album Is “Free Of Perfectionism”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé is scheduled to release ‘Renaissance’ on July 29. She notes the album allowed her to “find escape during a scary time for the world.”

Beyoncé revealed the cover art for her Renaissance album on Thursday (June 30).

The music superstar shared the cover art on her various social media accounts and provided insight about her upcoming album. Beyoncé described her creative process for Renaissance, reflecting on the freedom she experienced while recording the project.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She concluded, “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé is scheduled to release her Renaissance LP on July 29. The 16-track project will be her first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé dropped the lead single “Break My Soul.” Bounce artist Big Freedia appears on the song, which can be heard here.

Check out the cover art for Beyoncé’s Renaissance album below.