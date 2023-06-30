Beyoncé’s Alleged Wardrobe Slip Sparks Twitter Debate, Some Brokenhearted It Was Fake

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Funk Flex leaks scandalous video of Queen Bey, but is it real?

The Beyhive is buzzing after footage that seems to show their queen’s private parts hit the internet. Fans went back and forth until someone posted the real video. Still, there were some who just wanted to believe she gave them a peep show.

During a set in the middle of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, the Grammy Award winner takes a seat on a human chair constructed by the bodies of her dancers. Her iridescent dress is short, her boots are shiny and her legs appear to be a little parted. She does the same performance every night.

On this night, folks believed Beyoncé did something different. A fan captured the moment from one of the huge jumbotrons. As a version of the video floated around, fans swore she gave fans a glimpse of her lady purse.

Hot 97 DJ Funk Flex posted the clip he received briefly on his social media. He took it down but not before fans recorded it and reposted it.

While many believe the image isn’t real or amplified by some crude app, others are living out their deepest fantasies swearing it is authentic.

“Bey used to give us squirrel shots in the early 2000s just cause. If this is real this ain’t new,” one person tweeted.

“lmaoooo man this photoshop,” a fan said in the debate.

“If you zoomed in, hell has a seat waiting for you,” another person wrote.

In reality, the video was altered. Her fans hopped in the comments and explained she had underwear on and they were a similar pattern to the dress she was wearing.

“That’s the color of the outfit, the light in the video just distorts it. And the dark line looks like a slit/opening but it’s not,” one fan shared with a zoomed-in graphic of the original video.

That’s the color of the outfit, the light in the video just distorts it. And the dark line looks like a slit/opening but it’s not. pic.twitter.com/pmGIaPxEtP — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 30, 2023

With the potential wardrobe malfunction nixed, people started to shake their heads at Flex, saying he better watch it because Jay-Z is probably going to be calling soon.