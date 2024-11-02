Beyoncé Warns Her Mom Not To “Spill Too Much Tea” In Memoir

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé celebrates her mother Tina Knowles’ new memoir “Matriarch” while humorously cautioning against oversharing family secrets.

Beyoncé is urging her mother, Tina Knowles, to ease off when sharing family tales in an upcoming memoir that explores Tina’s life and her role as the matriarch of an iconic family.

The legendary entertainer addressed the announcement of “Matriarch,” Tina’s new book, applauding her 70-year-old mother while also playfully asking her to hold back some details.

“Mama, I couldn’t be prouder. My love for you goes beyond what I can say,” the “Crazy in Love” artist wrote. “You put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you.”

However, Beyoncé, who is known for maintaining a tight lid on her personal life, cheekily reminded Tina, “But please don’t spill too much Mama Tea.”

Tina’s memoir, due to be released on April 22, 2025, promises a deep dive into her experiences growing up in Galveston, Texas, her marriage to Mathew Knowles, and the journey of raising her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, as well as caring for Kelly Rowland—considered another member of their extended family.

The text will also explore Tina’s professional accomplishments, including her work as a businesswoman, fashion designer, and philanthropist.

A summary shared by Penguin Random House describes the memoir as the story of Tina’s life and a multigenerational family saga rich with “the wisdom that women pass on to each other, mothers to daughters, across generations.”

The book, which is now available for pre-order, is expected to pull back the curtain on Tina’s personal and professional life while capturing the American experience through the lens of her upbringing and influence.