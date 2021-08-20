Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Shuts Down Rumors Of A Destiny’s Child Reunion

Sorry, DC fans. It looks like the trio is not working on something new.

Are Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams ready to officially reunite as Destiny’s Child? The iconic girl group’s longtime manager, Mathew Knowles, says the answer is no.

According to TMZ, Mathew Knowles confirmed there are no immediate plans for the trio to join together again. Rumors of a possible reunion began after fans noticed the headers on the official Destiny’s Child social media pages were changed.

The Twitter and Facebook photo switches for the Destiny’s Child accounts were said to be just part of a random update. Apparently, Mathew Knowles did not ask for the images to be replaced.

There was speculation in 2019 that Destiny’s Child would reunite for another run. At the time, Mathew Knowles made an appearance on the Tamron Hall talk show where he discussed the likelihood of Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle making more music as a unit.

“I still officially manage [Destiny’s Child]. Every day I have the responsibility of licensing. I have a lot of responsibilities that folks don’t know,” said Mathew Knowles. He added about a potential reunion, “I do have impact in that decision. I do.”

Destiny’s Child released their first self-titled album in 1998. At the time, DC consisted of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson.

In 2000, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson were replaced in Destiny’s Child by Farrah Franklin and Michelle Williams. Farrah Franklin eventually left the group, and the remaining members continued to perform as a three-woman unit.

Between 1999 and 2004, Destiny’s Child released the studio LPs The Writing’s on the Wall, Survivor, and Destiny Fulfilled. Their #1’s compilation album came out in 2005. Destiny’s Child scored four No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Hot 100 songs chart.

Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams did link back up for the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013 and Beyoncé’s headlining set at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They also had a mini-reunion on Kelly’s 2014 single “Say Yes” featuring Beyoncé and Kelly.