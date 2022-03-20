Beyonce’s dad is taking a page from Venus and Serena’s dad. He is in the process of making a movie about his own life with his superstar daughter. Read more!

Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles is developing his own movie biopic.

The former Destiny’s Child manager has sold his Music World Entertainment Group to media investment fund APX Capital Group and will manage the newly merged film and TV division, reports Deadline.

One of the first projects on the division’s slate is “The Mathew Knowles Story.”

The biopic will explore how he helped his daughters Beyoncé and Solange become global superstars and managed Destiny Child as well as their solo careers and the careers of Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

“The decision to partner with APX Capital Group is well made and corresponds to Music World Entertainment Group’s intent to expand its film and television portfolio,” Knowles told Deadline of the merger.

“Through this unique collaboration and as head of this new division under APX I’ll be able to share the story of my life by combining compelling storytelling with access to exceptional talent and music that will both entertain and emphasize a cultural awareness that’s necessary now more than ever. This is the story of my life, and I am honored to be able to transmit it even further through this alliance.”

As part of the deal, APX Capital Group will own around 10,000 hours of footage of the Knowles family, including never-before-seen images, videos, and music.