Bhad Bhabie Catches Fans By Surprise With Pregnancy Reveal

Bhad Bhabie, the 20-year-old rapper who first gained notoriety on the “Dr. Phil’ show, announced she’s pregnant via social media.

Bhad Bhabie unveiled a baby bump in an Instagram post on Friday (December 1). She unexpectedly announced her pregnancy by posting two photos on her account.

The 20-year-old social media personality/rapper did not reveal the baby’s gender or expected due date. It will be her first child.

PEOPLE reported the father is Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend Le Vaughn. Several weeks ago, she celebrated his birthday by sharing a photo of the two sitting together on Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame thanks to her infamous appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016. The then-teenager memorably said, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” when confronted about her behavior. The phrase went viral, quickly becoming a popular meme. She told Variety she never wanted to be famous in a 2021 interview.

But the Florida native parlayed her internet fame into a record deal with Atlantic Records in 2017. She parted ways with the label in 2021.

Bhad Bhabie also took advantage of her notoriety by creating an OnlyFans account in 2021. She claimed she made $1 million within six hours of joining the platform.

“When I turned 18, I started making so much money when I started doing OnlyFans,” she told Variety. “And when I say making money, I mean, I could retire right now if I wanted to.”

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, said she was worth $50 million thanks to OnlyFans in 2022. Last month, she posted a statement of her earnings from the platform on Instagram Stories.

According to the statement, she pulled in more than $18 million in her first month on OnlyFans. She continued to rack up millions of dollars for several months in 2021. She did not disclose her 2022 and 2023 earnings from the subscription-based platform.

Check out Bhad Bhabie’s pregnancy reveal below.