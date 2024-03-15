Bhad Bhabie Is A Mother Now

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Kali Love. The internet personality/rapper shared a photo of her newborn via Instagram Stories on Thursday night (March 14).

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn revealed her pregnancy in December 2023. The couple found out she was pregnant in July 2023. The two tried to keep much of their relationship out of the public spotlight due to social media scrutiny.

Last month, Bhad Bhabie spoke about motherhood in an interview with PEOPLE. She questioned why there was a negative reaction to her pregnancy. The 20-year-old mother believed she was unfairly maligned due to her infamous appearance on Dr. Phil.

“I even see people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s ready. I don’t think she’s ready,’ ” she said. “It’s like, ‘How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?’ I don’t even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It’s just kind of off.”

Bhad Bhabie admitted she wasn’t sure what the future held for her besides raising her child. She maintained a “go with the flow type of lifestyle” after she scored viral fame and never thought about a five-year plan. She hoped to do something meaningful in the next chapter of her life.

“Really, if I wanted to, I could retire right now and be a mom and never come out the house,” she said. “But I know that I still have more in me, and I feel like I have more to do. I’m still in the middle of figuring out what that is exactly, but I want to make sure whatever I do this time is definitely something that I’m really into and passionate about.”

View Bhad Bhabie holding her baby below.