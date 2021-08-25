Biden Administration Moves Up Timeline For Vaccine Booster Shots As Delta Variant Ravishes U.S.

Now, the Biden Administration says booster shots will be available at 6 months instead of 8 as previously announced.

As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to ravish the nation, the Biden administration is pushing the gear to get a vaccine booster approved before Spring 2022.

The Feds are saying that it is likely that within the next six months booster shot from. all of the current vaccine providers will be available for vaccinated adults.

Pfizer (and its partner BioNTech SE) submitted data showing how the third shot will help keep people safe from the deadly respiratory disease and further asked the U.S. health regulators to authorize the boosters immediately.

According to the Wall Street Journal,, authorities are taking the suggestion into serious consideration.

The approval for Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson could come as soon as mid-September.

In fact, the White House is looking to buy a billion doses of both Pfizer and Moderna for the American people. Despite the report, both Biden Administration and the FDA has declined to make an official statement.

They are not talking but something has to be done to control this pandemic.

It was announced by the Washington Post that the Pentagon has ordered all active-duty and reserve military personnel to be vaccinated.

Some high schools are requiring student-athletes to wear COVID trackers regardless of their vaccination status.

Both Louisiana and Mississippi have reported an uptick in death to children (some babies) linked to the coronavirus.

Nationally, according to the CDC from the beginning of 2020 to the top of this week, there has been a little over 140 children between 4 and infancy killed by the virus and a little under 320 kids between 5 and 18 to die.

The CDC also reports that as of August 16, more than 168 million people in the nation have been vaccinated.

Of those vaccinated, as reported by 49 of the 50 states and territories, 9,716 have been hospitalized or died due to SARS-COV-2 RNA related-illnesses. That is less than 0.0058%.