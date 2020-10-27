Big Boi Feeds Poll Workers In Atlanta Georgia

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Big Boi showed his appreciation to poll workers in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend by ensuring they were rewarded for their efforts with hot meals.
The OutKast star teamed up with officials at delivery service Postmates and food charity World Central Kitchen on Saturday to set up serving stations for election aides in his hometown, as they braved the coronavirus pandemic to help residents cast their ballots early.
Big Boi’s kind gesture provided 150 meals for poll workers, who were treated to free plates of chicken and shrimp tacos.
