Big Boi, Polo G & More To Perform At Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Big Boi and Polo G are among the Hip Hop artists booked for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.

ABC announced its L.A. Party lineup for the 50th anniversary of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Thursday. Big Boi, Polo G, French Montana and Macklemore are some of the notable acts scheduled to perform at the event in Los Angeles.

Big Boi will be joined by fellow Dungeon Family member Sleepy Brown to perform the hit single “The Way You Move.” The duo will also perform the song “Animalz” from their Big Sleepover album.

Polo G is set to join Mae Muller for a performance of their collaboration “Better Days.” The Columbia Records rapper will perform his singles “Rapstar” and “Smooth Criminal” as well.

French Montana will be performing his tracks “FWMGAB” and “Unforgettable.” Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are also on board for a set featuring their songs “Next Year” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

Other artists booked for the L.A. Party include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Don Omar and OneRepublic. New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will also feature a special hometown performance by Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico.

Ciara is hosting the L.A. Party portion of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. And Big Boi’s not the only Hip Hop veteran involved as D-Nice will be deejaying the festivities.

The 50th anniversary of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern on December 31. Find more information about the upcoming special here.