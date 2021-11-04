Big Boi Reveals How He & Andre 3000 Started Outkast & Their Reaction To Getting Booed

Big Boi speaks about the early days of OutKast and how he and Andre 3000 responded to being booed at the 1995 Source Awards.

OutKast is one of the most legendary groups in Hip-Hop history. The unique style and innovative lyrical ability of Big Boi and Andre 3000 helped put ATL rap on the map.

During an interview on “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt,” Big Boi revealed how the duo first met, and fittingly, it was all about style and music.

“We just started hanging out. It was a group of maybe five of us, we were all new to the school (Tri-Cities Performing Arts High School) and we would hang out at lunchtime,” said Big Boi about the early days of his friendship with André 3000. “We’d go back to Dre’s house because he used to do airbrushing on clothes, so he would airbrush our jean jackets.”

Three stacks was the barber of the group. “Me and my brother used to go over there for Dre to cut our hair. He was a great artist, so we just hung out. Then, we had the same taste in music and style and one day we were just like, ‘let’s do it.’”

Big Boi also opened up about OutKast’s reaction to getting booed at the 1995 Source Awards after picking up the award for the best new artist. According to Big Boi, it was the best thing that could have happened to them.

“It was motivation, man,” said Big Boi. “It’s a good thing they did that because all it did was put a battery in our back. Look who won that year – Snoop, Biggie, OutKast. Powerhouses. That motivated us to go make ATLiens and really come back and f### s### up. So, we appreciate it. Also, it (helped us) kick down the door for southern lyricists and let it be known that we’re spitters down here, too.”

Listen To Big Boi on “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” Below.

