Big Daddy Kane Endorses NYC Council’s Idea For Jay-Z Holiday

Big Daddy Kane gave his stamp of approval to a proposed holiday in Jay-Z’s honor. The legendary MC explained why he liked the idea when TMZ inquired about New York City Council members introducing a resolution to declare December 4 as Jay-Z Day.
“I think it’s real cool,” Big Daddy Kane said. “You got to understand Hip-Hop is a culture, a music culture, and now a music genre that people shunned upon, people looked down upon. And when you see it can grow billionaires, it can become multi-genre where there are different forms of Hip-Hop. It can become the biggest-grossing music genre. And to see an artist get a national holiday, I’m all for it. I think it’s beautiful. Much respect to Jay-Z. I hope it happens.”
Big Daddy Kane and Jay-Z’s history runs deep. The Juice Crew member famously enlisted Jay-Z for the posse cut “Show & Prove” years before Hov released Reasonable Doubt.
Councilwoman Farah Louis and several of her colleagues introduced their Jay-Z Day resolution in December 2023. They believed Hov deserved the honor due to his “legendary status as a masterful MC and lyricist and as an innovative entrepreneur.”
“December 4th, as Jay-Z Day, announces to the world how this Brooklyn son can be all things including loved by his community,” Louis said at a hearing. “In the spirit of celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to designate. Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and has developed mechanisms to create opportunities for others. As always, he has done this work wearing Brooklyn and NYC on his heart. December 4th is a definitely day to offer flowers to Jay-Z.”
