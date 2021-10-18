AllHipHop

Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One In Iconic Verzuz Battle

By: London JennnCategory: News

The rap legends brought out some very special guests for the Verzuz including Roxanne Shanté, Eric B, Mad Lion, Das EFX, and more.

Two of the legends from Hip-Hop’s Golden Era went head-to-head tonight in an epic “Verzuz” battle that was one for the history books. Rap icons KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane came to show the younger generation how to put on a show…and they did not disappoint!  

KRS was ready! Speaking before the event, he declared: “It’s gon’ be see-sick we gon’ rock this place! And not sea-sick like the water, you gon’ see the sickness!”  

The long-time friends and Rap rivals came together in a celebration and brought out some very special guests including Roxanne Shanté, Eric B, Mad Lion, Das EFX, and more. 

The night’s entertainment was kick-started by Bronx Legend and host, Fat Joe who told Brooklyn’s Barclay Center. “I guarantee you this is gon’ be the greatest ‘Verzuz’ yet! This is the Golden Era!” With a nod to KRS-One, he told the assembled crowd: “No biterz allowed!” 

As for who won? “Hip-Hop wins tonight,” said “Triller.” 

KRS-One mid-flow Photo credit: Nicole Duncan Smith

Watch some of the highlights below! 

Big Daddy Kane showing that he never lost it and would keep up with any of today’s finest spitters on a track!  

“And the guests keep coming! #DasEfx just shut the stage down #VERZUZ” 

Just in case you forgot…Kid Capri does this! 

Big Daddy Kane’s touching tribute to Roxanne Shanté.

Big Daddy Kane hyping up the crowd! Photo credit: Nicole Duncan Smith

Mad Lion made an appearance on stage!  

And finally… 

