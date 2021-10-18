Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One In Iconic Verzuz Battle

The rap legends brought out some very special guests for the Verzuz including Roxanne Shanté, Eric B, Mad Lion, Das EFX, and more.

Two of the legends from Hip-Hop’s Golden Era went head-to-head tonight in an epic “Verzuz” battle that was one for the history books. Rap icons KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane came to show the younger generation how to put on a show…and they did not disappoint!

KRS was ready! Speaking before the event, he declared: “It’s gon’ be see-sick we gon’ rock this place! And not sea-sick like the water, you gon’ see the sickness!”

The long-time friends and Rap rivals came together in a celebration and brought out some very special guests including Roxanne Shanté, Eric B, Mad Lion, Das EFX, and more.

KRS-One #VERZUZ Big Daddy Kane guest appearances:



🚨 Roxanne Shante

🚨 Masta Ace

🚨 Eric B

🚨 Das EFX

🚨 Craig G

🚨 Crazy Legs

🚨 Smooth B

🚨 Greg Nice

🚨 Mad Lion

🚨 Kool DJ Red Alert

🚨 Buckshot

🚨 Nice & Smooth — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 18, 2021

The night’s entertainment was kick-started by Bronx Legend and host, Fat Joe who told Brooklyn’s Barclay Center. “I guarantee you this is gon’ be the greatest ‘Verzuz’ yet! This is the Golden Era!” With a nod to KRS-One, he told the assembled crowd: “No biterz allowed!”

As for who won? “Hip-Hop wins tonight,” said “Triller.”

KRS-One mid-flow Photo credit: Nicole Duncan Smith

Watch some of the highlights below!

Big Daddy Kane showing that he never lost it and would keep up with any of today’s finest spitters on a track!

If you are a rapper you better get Big Daddy Kane on the phone for a collab #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/1a3L2VSMmu — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) October 18, 2021

“And the guests keep coming! #DasEfx just shut the stage down #VERZUZ”

And the guests keep coming! #DasEfx just shut the stage down #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/tcwEKtNHYx — HOT 97 (@HOT97) October 18, 2021

KRS-ONE brought some real OG break dancers with keys. I don’t count young blood from Big Daddy Kane 😂 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/AOg8k2SZuS — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) October 18, 2021

Just in case you forgot…Kid Capri does this!

Kid Capri is a cyborg and I mean that as a compliment 👏🏽 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/VYo2TC38pk — NoYouCantTouchMyBeard (@jaypresident) October 17, 2021

Big Daddy Kane’s touching tribute to Roxanne Shanté.

Big Daddy Kane giving Roxanne Shanté her flowers #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/1kEfdSsmEI — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) October 18, 2021

Big Daddy Kane hyping up the crowd! Photo credit: Nicole Duncan Smith

Mad Lion made an appearance on stage!

