Big Daddy Kane, Royce Da 5’9, Erick Sermon, 9th Wonder, & More React To Trugoy’s Death

As football fans around the country get ready for Super Bowl LVII, the Hip-Hop community is mourning the death of Trugoy the Dove. The De La Soul luminary passed away over the weekend at the age of 54 AllHipHop confirmed with his team.

While the news begins to travel on social media, a plethora of Hip-Hop artists are in apparent shock over his passing. From Evidence and Big Daddy Kane to Royce Da 5’9 and R.A. Rugged Man, there’s no shortage of condolences pouring in on Twitter and Instagram.

After all, this was a big year for De La Soul. The trio’s first six albums—3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High and Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump and AOI: Bionix—will finally be available on streaming platforms beginning March 3. It was a long, arduous road to get there and Maseo, Dave and Posdnuos had to endure years of unsuccessful negotiations with their former label, Tommy Boy Records.

Over the last few weeks, De La Soul has been ramping up promo in anticipation of March 3. De La fans have been eagerly awaiting the albums to be uploaded after all this time and it’s undoubtedly a gut punch to them as well. Meanwhile, the tributes continue to pour in; check some of them out below.

Rest in Peace Trugoy the Dove aka Plug Two of De La Soul 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Dominick (@CrookedIntriago) February 12, 2023

RIP PLUG TWO TRUGOY. 🙏🏽❤️🕊️ — Ev (@Evidence) February 12, 2023

I want to say RIP to Dave to from De La Soul. 🙏🏾 Coming up, I used to emulate him and De La Soul. My dad even made me a wooden peace medallion. They were non-conformists and I loved them all. This is an incredible loss to culture & music. May he rest well. pic.twitter.com/IPmKV4VpmI — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) February 12, 2023

Dave🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Came into the game with him, one of the nicest, humblest and most talented people I have ever been around…at a loss for words. Rest Easy my old friend, till we meet again🕊🕊🕊 — Dante Ross (@DanteRoss) February 12, 2023

Ahhh man Rest In Peace Trugoy the Dove 😢😢 one of Long Island’s greats. Innovator game changer Legend. Made beautiful music



De La Soul – Plug 2 #HipHop #King #GoldenEra pic.twitter.com/VOoll0sBcj — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) February 12, 2023

Just saw news that Trugoy has passed away. Awful. And after all the great news of De La Soul’s full catalog finally being able to hit the streaming services. WTF. An incredible talent and gone way too soon. Condolences to his friends and family. #RIPPlugTwo — Sage Francis (@SageFrancis) February 12, 2023

G########. Awful news about Trugoy.

De La easily one of the most formative groups of my youth and he was a huge part of that.

RIP — Blockhead (@BlockheadNYC) February 12, 2023

Rest in Peace Trugoy of De La Soul. His music and everything surrounding it changed my life as a kid. It’s how I fell in love with hip hop. — LAMBOLAMBO (@LAMBOLAMBO) February 12, 2023