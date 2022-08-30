Big Daddy Kane To Perform ‘Long Live The Kane’ Album On Ja Rule’s ICONN Live App

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Big Daddy Kane brings his debut album to Ja Rule’s VIBES concert series, which previously featured Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

Ja Rule is giving fans the opportunity to see Big Daddy Kane perform a classic from the comfort of their homes.

Big Daddy Kane has been announced as the next artist in Ja Rule’s VIBES concert series. The Juice Crew rapper will perform his debut album Long Live the Kane as part of a streaming event on Ja Rule’s ICONN Live App on September 28.

“THRILLED to have the ICONNic Big Daddy Kane as our next VIBES guest,” Ja Rule said in a press release. “VIBES on ICONN is the only place to see artists like Big Daddy Kane in this type of setting and now, we’re excited that we’ll be streaming on Apple TV!”

ICONN’s VIBES series features artists performing classic albums with a live band in an intimate setting. Fans also get to hear performers tell the stories behind the songs.

Previous VIBES concerts include Raekwon and Ghostface Killah’s performance of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and Ja Rule’s 20th anniversary celebration for Pain Is Love. Both of those events will be available to stream through ICONN on September 28.

Big Daddy Kane released Long Live the Kane in 1988. The legendary Marley Marl produced the acclaimed album.

Listen to the classic LP here and download the ICONN Live App via Apple.