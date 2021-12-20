Big Freedia Comments On Settling Lawsuit With Former Choreographer

The self-proclaimed Queen of Bounce is looking towards the future.

Big Freedia (born Freddie Ross Jr.) filed a lawsuit against choreographer Wilberto Dejarnetti in 2018. The two sides have reportedly reached a settlement in the case.

The legal complaint filed by Big Freedia stemmed from conflict over ownership of choreographic works between 2014 and 2017. Dejarnetti allegedly demanded credit for involvement in the creation of several Big Freedia songs and music videos.

However, Freedia claimed Dejarnetti offered unsolicited suggestions about the New Orleans native’s music. Dejarnetti did appear on Big Freedia’s Queen of Bounce reality show on the Fuse network.

“Wilberto has been a great friend and collaborator to me over the years. He is a unique talent and I’m glad that we were able to move past this dispute. We’re both looking towards the future and all the opportunity it holds for each of us,” states Big Freedia.

Big Freedia recently released the “Tis The Season” single for the holidays. She has also worked with other musicians like RuPaul, Diplo, DJ Snake, Sia, Kesha, Charli XCX, New Kids on the Block, Jordin Sparks, Naughty by Nature, Boyz II Men, and other established acts.

Vocals by Big Freedia also made it onto Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning single “Formation” off the Lemonade album. Freedia’s voice was sampled on Drake’s chart-topping “Nice for What” song from Scorpion as well.

Throughout her three-decade career, Big Freedia dropped the Queen Diva, Big Freedia Hitz Vol. 1, God Save the Queen Diva, and Just Be Free projects. The N.O. Bounce innovator also made appearances on television series such as Love & Hip Hop, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.