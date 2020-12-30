Big Freedia Gets Down With Dick Clark For New Year’s Eve Celebration

(AllHipHop News)
Big Freedia has been added to the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration as the host of the party in her native New Orleans, Louisiana.
The star will replace Billy Porter, who will be joining Ryan Seacrest and another former New Orleans party host, Lucy Hale, in New York’s Times Square for the annual ball drop.
The rapper will introduce PJ Morton, who will perform New Year’s anthem Auld Lang Syne during the marathon broadcast on December 31st.
“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year,” city Mayor LaToya Cantrell says. “Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor.”
Jennifer Lopez will headline the performers in Times Square, where Machine Gun Kelly, Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen will also take the stage, while Brandy, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus will take the stage during the evening from California, where new mom Ciara will be hosting the party.