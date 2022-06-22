Big Freedia Thanks The LORD For Beyoncé Collaboration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big Freedia said that she cannot believe she has been samplee.again on Beyoncé’s new single “Break My Soul.” Read more!

Big Freedia feels “so honored” to appear on Beyoncé new track Break My Soul.

The “Crazy in Love” singer released the dance anthem, the lead single off her upcoming album Renaissance, hours earlier than expected on Monday.

The track opens with a sample of Big Freedia’s 2014 hit “Explode” and her vocals are interspersed throughout the house tune, and the New Orleans bounce artist reacted to her appearance on the song on Twitter.

It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/AL8jn5lX6J — Big Freedia 💋 (@bigfreedia) June 21, 2022

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord,” she wrote, followed by praying, muscle flexing, fire and heart emojis. “Someone please catch me.”

Beyoncé’s 2016 single “Formation” featured spoken word from Big Freedia, real name Freddie Ross.

“Break My Soul” also samples Robin S.’ 1990 house classic “Show Me Love,” and the songwriters Allen George and Fred McFarlane have been credited alongside Freedia, Beyoncé, her rapper husband Jay-Z, BlaqNmilD, The-Dream, and Tricky Stewart.

“Break My Soul” is taken off Beyoncé’ seventh studio album Renaissance, which will be released on July 29th.

Her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson recently told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter has put “two years of love” into her next project.

“I’m a fan too. I’m very, very excited,” she said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else…. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights (she spent) all night working. I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”