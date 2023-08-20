“Big Grrrls:” Support Lizzo Amidst Weight Shaming Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Big Grrrls and Big Boiis have stepped up to the plate to defend Lizzo, who is accused of being a terrifying, mean and cruel boss. Read more.

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boii dancers have come out in support of the singer amid her lawsuit.

The “Juice” singer is currently being sued for sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming, and creating a hostile work environment by three of her former dancers.

The Big Grrrls official social media accounts praised the Truth Hurts singer for “(creating) a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose.”

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” they continued. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for.”

They also thanked Lizzo for “shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love… Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking barriers.”

“So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS team goes beyond the surface!” they added. “We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF.”

The 35-year-old singer, real name Melissa Jefferson, issued a statement on Instagram earlier this month, insisting she was “not the villain” she had been portrayed as by her former employees.

The Special Tour ran from September 2022 to July 2023.