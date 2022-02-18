Big K.R.I.T. Returns With “Digital Roses Don’t Die”

Big K.R.I.T. revealed he no longer feels pressure to prove himself as an artist and has fallen in love with making music again.

Big K.R.I.T. is back with a new album, Digital Roses Don’t Die.

The Mississippi native premiered DRDD with a live listening session for his fans.

“Just For You 🌹👑 Tune into my LIVE listening experience tonight to vibe with me and listen to my entire album “Digital Roses Don’t Die”. #DRDD 🌹👑 #LinkInBio”

Big K.R.I.T. On The Making Of DRDD

During an earlier Instagram Live session with his followers this week Big K.R.I.T. revealed what he learned from making the new album.

“I can just be as creative as I want to be,” he revealed. “A lot of the pressure that I put on myself back in the day to try to constantly prove myself, it wasn’t necessary in a sense but it was a growing process.” He continued and said as artists, “when you put the music out, you put so much time into it being 2:30 and 3:15. But, in order to make a song that is literally 2:15, might take you six, seven months.”

K.R.I.T explained that listeners fail to understand the amount of time and effort that goes into producing a song. “So, for me, when I would be at the label or when I was working on them albums it was just this gruelling process to somehow figure out a way to make people hear how much time I spent on a record in the amount of time that they actually listen to it.”

However, Big K.R.I.T. has changed the way he looks at how fans consume his music and now is more focused on the creation process. “Now I’m at a point where I just love making music so much,” he admitted. “I love what I do. However they enjoy it, they enjoy it and I was able to actually put the song out.”

Elsewhere during the session, he revealed that he didn’t want to make a song about the struggles of the pandemic. “I wanted to make an album that was just happy and it was the ups and down of the base idea of just love,” KR.I.T. explained. “It’s not a derivative of what we going through in the moment.”

Listen to Digital Roses Don’t Die below via Spotify or click here for Apple Music.