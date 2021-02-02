Big Latto Named MTV’s Global Push Artist For February 2021

(AllHipHop News)
Big Latto (aka Mulatto) is getting a substantial push from a major music outlet. The Queen of Da Souf album creator was selected as the MTV Push artist for this month.
Throughout February, MTV will present exclusive performances, interviews, and personalized content centered around Big Latto. Fans will get to view the Atlanta-bred rapper on the network’s television channel and digital platforms.
“I knew I was going to be a rapper early on, I’ve been rapping since I was 8 years old, and I’m talking about professionally, like been doing talent shows, open mics, paying to get on shows in the clubs at 15 years old, 14 years old, opening up for your favorite rapper, the real way,” Big Latto in a video Q&A.
She added, “I’m such a creative, my songs can start from anywhere. I might be in the shower and just come up with some lines and then I just put it in my notes on my iPhone. Or I’m in the studio and I come up with it after I hear the beat. And it’s not always something I’ve seen, it might be something a friend is going through or something a friend has talked to me about, and then it’s like, ‘Okay boom, I can make a song about this, somebody can relate to this.'”
Besides dropping her Queen of Da Souf debut studio LP last year, Big Latto also appeared on the XXL Freshman Class magazine cover and made a cameo in Cardi B’s internet-breaking “WAP” music video. Plus, The Rap Game reality show winner has collaborated with Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Saweetie, Trina, City Girls, Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat, 2 Chainz, Rich The Kid, and more during her career.