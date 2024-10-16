Big Meech Released From Prison Into Halfway House After Nearly 20 Years Behind Bars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After two decades, Big Meech, founder of BMF, has been released from prison. Explore the circumstances of his release and his plans for the future.

Big Meech, founder of the notorious street organization and record label Black Mafia Family (BMF), has been released from prison after two decades behind bars.

On Wednesday (October 16), a report from TMZ confirmed Big Meech had been released and transferred to a halfway house in Florida, where he will serve the remainder of his sentence ahead of his scheduled release in 2025.

Big Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory, was transferred from FCI Coleman Low to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison’s Miami Residential Reentry Management office. Brittany K. Barnett, the lawyer of the former BMF kingpin and co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, released a statement to confirm reports that Flenory has been released from prison under several conditions. Though Flenory’s legal counsel didn’t go into detail about the specifics of the provisions of Meech’s release, she did offer a glimpse into the plight the Detroit native has faced throughout the duration of his lengthy prison term.

“I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars,” Barnett wrote in the statement. “Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience. He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter.”

As Barnett continued in the statement, she stressed the importance of advocacy for inmates who still may not have the opportunity for a conditional release such as Flenory’s.

“He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside – there’s still so much work to be done,” the statement reads. “We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual. Our commitment to challenging the injustices that still exist within the criminal legal system remains unwavering. There is nothing more urgent than freedom.”

I’ve confirmed MEECH IS FREE AS @thejasminebrand REPORTED! However there are some “conditions”of his release per 1 source I’m speaking to.



Separately his attorney.. Brittany K. Barnett, attorney and co-founder of the Buried Alive Project



also sent me this statement;



I’m… https://t.co/nd6flUpYI7 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) October 16, 2024

News of Flenory’s release follows a judge’s ruling earlier this year to shorten his sentences by nearly three years. After being arrested in 2005, he was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008 following his conviction on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. In April 2020, he and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, sought compassionate release due to COVID-19 risks. While his brother was released to home confinement, Big Meech’s request was denied four times by a judge and an appeals court.

Flenory reportedly accumulated more than $270 million in drug proceeds from the late 1990s until 2007. 50 Cent captured lightning in a bottle in 2021 with the STARZ series BMF, starring Flenory’s son Lil Meech, which is scheduled to debut its fourth season in early 2025.

Check out the video below for details on Big Meech’s harrowing journey in the trailer for the STARZ BMF documentary.