Big Meech Trolled Again, This Time By Man Pretending To Be A Judge

BMF co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory dealt with another frivolous motion about a potential release from prison.

A man impersonated a judge in a hoax involving a prison release for Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, a Kansas resident named Gabriel Desmond Yankey Jr. claimed to be a United States district judge in a fake filing about Big Meech. Yankey “signed off” on the compassionate release of Flenory in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Yankey trolled Big Meech by sending out a document saying the Black Mafia Family co-founder’s prison sentence had been reduced to zero months. The judicial imposter also wrote the abbreviation for “not applicable” on the section of the form regarding the defendant’s supervised release.

“No supervision! After release!!” he wrote with three exclamation points and a word scratched out in pen.

Big Meech’s attorney Brittany K. Barnett denounced the mock sentence reduction in a motion filed on July 25. She informed Judge David M. Lawson that her client withdrew the fabricated order about his compassionate release.

“Demetrius Edward Flenory, by and through his undersigned counsel, hereby notifies the Court that the motion/order filed with this Court on July 22, 2022 (ECF No. 1731), is withdrawn in its entirety,” Barnett wrote.

She continued, “The above-mentioned motion/order was filed by a third-party unknown to both Mr. Flenory and his undersigned counsel. Mr. Flenory and his counsel had no knowledge such a document would be filed, and neither Mr. Flenory, nor his counsel endorse the frivolous filing.”

Big Meech previously dealt with an unsolicited motion attempting to secure his release from prison in December 2021. Rico Dukes, who claims to be the son of Huey P. Newton, filed a motion arguing Flenory’s imprisonment violated the international laws of the Hague Convention.

Dukes sent the motion without Flenory’s knowledge. Barnett asked for it to be withdrawn, just as she did with the document submitted by Yankey.

Big Meech and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory were sentenced to 360 months in prison for running the Black Mafia Family drug empire. Last year, a judge reduced Big Meech’s sentence to 324 months.

The Black Mafia Family’s story has been dramatized in the 50 Cent-produced series BMF, which airs on STARZ. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. plays his father Big Meech in the show.

BMF debuted in September 2021. Just a few days after the first season’s premiere, STARZ greenlit the show for a second season. The crime drama is expected to return later this year.