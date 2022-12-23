Big Scarr Dead At 22, Gucci Mane Leads Tributes 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Big Starr signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2020 and was best known for his 2021 project Big Grim Reaper.

Up-and-coming rapper Memphis rapper Big Scarr has reportedly died. He was just 22 years old.

Born Alexander Wood, he was signed to Gucci Mane‘s new 1017 Records label and is best known for his hit 2021 project Big Grim Reaper. He also collaborated with label mates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano and was due to accompany fellow Memphis native Key Glock on his upcoming “Glockoma” tour.

Reports that Big Scarr had died began circulating on social media on Thursday night (Dec. 22). His label boss Gucci Mane later confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post.

“This hurt 😢” he wrote alongside a carousel of images of big Scarr. “I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔.”

Bigg Scarr’s 1017 label mate Enchanting also confirmed the news with a series of posts on her Instagram Story.

“Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don’t answer. I just can’t,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. “I can’t take it bro please just leave me alone I ain’t never felt like this.”

The last post showed Enchanting sharing a deep embrace with Big Scarr. “I’ll do anything to hug you one more time,” she added.

Key Glock also took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute. “Lost for words smh” he wrote alongside a photo of Big Scarr. “deeper than rap.”

An official cause of death has not been released, and details surrounding the rapper’s death are scarce.

Big Scarr has racked up millions of YouTube views after beginning his start in the industry in 2019. He caught the eye of Gucci Mane the following year and signed with his 1017 record label, dropping his first and only official project, Big Grim Reaper, in 2021.

AllHipHop.com extends its condolences to Big Scarr’s family and friends.