Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Share Tender New Pregnancy Photo  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Earlier this month, Big Sean And Jhené Aiko confirmed they are expecting a baby, the first for the rapper and the singer’s second child.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have shared a new photo to celebrate their pregnancy while they prepare for the arrival of their first child together.

The “Sativa” songstress shared the first look at her maternity photo shoot at the weekend with a solo shot, proudly displaying her blossoming baby bump. Then, in the tender new image, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are naked while holding hands with the rapper cradling the singer’s growing belly.

We're awaiting the arrival of Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's best collaboration 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/y61TgEBESI — OG Big Sean Daily (@BigSeanWorld) July 16, 2022

The pair revealed the photo on Instagram, with Jhené captioning the pic with the infinity symbol. “Thankful For My family ♾🖤,” Big Sean then added in the comment section.

The pair confirmed reports that they were expecting a baby earlier this month after Jhené was spotted out and about with a noticeable baby bump. “Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You,” Big Sean wrote. “Can’t wait to be a dad.”

This will be Sean’s first child and Jhené’s second. She shares a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with singer O’Ryan.

Meanwhile, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have been working on another creation, a new joint album. In 2016, the couple collaborated on the album TWENTY88, and Jhene Aiko confirmed she and Big Sean have a second project on the way.

“With the first Twenty88, we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act, and love watching movies,” Aiko told Billboard earlier this week. “Expect more theatrics on the next one. I’m working on a few other projects too that I’m really excited to share.”

Big Sean Jhené Aiko- I Know