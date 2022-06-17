Big Sean Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Reportedly Expecting Their First Child 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko may be taking their relationship to the next level and bringing a new addition into the world. The longtime partners sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this week when the R&B singer was spotted out in public, apparently with a noticeable baby bump.

The news was then shared on social media. “I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant. [I know that’s right] Sean,” a Twitter user wrote.

I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant 👀 iktr Sean 💪🏽 — BLASPHEMY (@KenKiablo) June 14, 2022

The tweet was later picked up by several blogs, igniting speculation that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are welcoming a child.

Furthermore, according to The Neighbourhood Talk, “This fan is not the only person to allude that Jhené is pregnant. Sources close to the couple have also confirmed that a baby is, for sure, on the way.”

While Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have yet to comment, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. Meanwhile, the singer’s recent Instagram posts have only fuelled further speculation. Jhené Aiko is pictured wearing very baggy clothing in her last few posts with her stomach nowhere in sight.

Jhené Aiko’s Instagram Stories may also provide a further hint that she and Sean are expecting a child. “Protecting my peace & minding my business,” was one of the inspirational quotes she shared with her followers.

If Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting, their baby will be the rapper’s first child and the singer’s second. She already has 13-year-old Namiko Love Browner from a previous relationship. The pair began dating in 2016 before splitting and later reconciling in 2019.

The “Sativa” songstress is among the performers for CNN’s Juneteenth Concert Special on June 19. She joins a star-studded setlist for Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom at Hollywood Bowl, airing live on CNN. The show will be hosted by Don Lemon and aims to highlight “African-American advocates, trailblazers and creators.”