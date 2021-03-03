Big Sean Opens Up About Wanting To Take His Own Life On Several Occasions

(AllHipHop News)
Veteran Hip Hop recording artist Big Sean is very open about dealing with depression and anxiety. He has spoken publicly about his mental health struggles over the last several years.
The Detroit 2 album creator even admitted that he considered taking his own life. Sean again addressed his inner battles while appearing on Michael Eric Dyson’s One Question One Mike series on Facebook Watch.
Finally! Detroit 2 available now #DETROIT2 ❤️🌍🙏🏾🚀https://t.co/NsL7aJo7U4 pic.twitter.com/wgy4QecERg
— Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020
“I, for sure, contemplated suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hand, feeling it for real,” said Big Sean. “Not even trying to be dramatic, but I definitely was even planning it out to the point where [I thought], ‘Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money. I did this already.'”
The 32-year-old emcee went on to explain what he was feeling at the time. Sean told Dyson, “I was just stressed out and not happy. I realized that: Okay, I need to stop everything I’m doing and figure this out or I’m going to self-destruct.”
Big Sean also discussed how meditation helped him deal with his depression. He compared the technique to taking a shower in order to clean his spirit and his energy. The full episode of One Question One Mike will premiere March 3 at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT on Facebook Watch.