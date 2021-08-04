Big Sean Explains How He Got Bigger By 2 Inches

Big Sean explains how managed to “grow” – literally over the past few years thanks to his chiropractor!

Big Sean has credited regular chiropractor appointments for making him “two inches” taller.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story, Sean asked his pal Ronnie, who stands at 5 foot 10 inches, to stand next to him – and shows in a mirror that he’s taller than his friend.

“How da f### I grow 2 inches?” he wrote on the video. “Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight spine that’s how.”

The “My Last” star added that while people “try to hate on” him by claiming he’s 5 foot six, he’s grown “like a couple of inches” in the past 12 months.

Sean has previously claimed he’s 5 foot eight inches tall.