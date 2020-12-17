Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Recreate Classic Black Movies In “Body Language” Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
Big Sean appears to enjoy drawing inspiration from 1990s entertainment. Previously, the Detroit native used the Martin television show as a blueprint for his “Play No Games” music video, and he is now paying tribute to classic Black cinema from that era.
The new visuals for the “Body Language” single featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko is another homage to the Nineties. Sean, Jhené, and TD$ recreate memorable moments from the motion pictures Love Jones, Poetic Justice, Waiting to Exhale, and The Best Man.
Throughout the video, Sean switches back-and-forth between Larenz Tate’s Darius character in Love Jones and Tupac Shakur’s Lucky character in Poetic Justice. Aiko plays Nia Long’s Nina from Love Jones, Janet Jackson’s Justice from Poetic Justice, and Angela Bassett’s Bernadine from Waiting to Exhale.
“Body Language” lives on Big Sean’s fifth studio LP, Detroit 2, which arrived on September 4. The album also features Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Royce Da 5’9″, Kash Doll, Dom Kennedy, and more.