Big Sean Opens Up About Kanye West’s Diss On “Drink Champs”

Big Sean said Kanye West insulting him was “some b#### ass s###” on an episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s show “Drink Champs.”

Big Sean appeared on Drink Champs and addressed Kanye West’s insults on a previous edition of the show.

In a preview clip of the Big Sean episode, the Def Jam rapper discussed the diss with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Sean Don expressed his overall appreciation of Kanye West but criticized his old boss for disparaging him on Drink Champs.

“I love Kanye, bro,” he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But I thought what he said was some b#### ass s###.”

Kanye West generated lots of headlines in November when he stopped by Drink Champs for a two-part interview. During the extensive conversation, Ye unexpectedly slammed Big Sean.

“The worst thing I’ve ever done is sign Big Sean,” he claimed.

Yeezy also called his former artist a sellout in the interview.

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at their boy that actually changed their life and that’s some sellout s###,” he said. “And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies.”

Sean Don refuted Kanye West’s political gripes on Twitter.

“The Dems? No, I didn’t,” he wrote. “I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all. Cause I’m not political. That’s what’s hilarious, none of it’s true [and] he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. I’m rollin.”

Catch Big Sean’s entire Drink Champs interview when it premieres on Thursday (December 16).