Big Sean Slams “Haters” Painting “Narratives” Amid Rumors He Dissed Kendrick Lamar 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big Sean and DJ Hed shut down the rumors the Detroit rapper dissed Kendrick Lamar on his “One the Radar” freestyle.

Big Sean is hitting back against the haters who only speak negatively about him after his latest freestyle was perceived by many as a diss to Kendrick Lamar.

The Detroit rapper has blessed fans with new music this week, teasing several unreleased songs and appearing on Eminem’s “Tobey.” However, his On the Radar bars grabbed the attention of social media users and saw him trending.

On Tuesday (July 16), the popular freestyle platform dropped Big Sean’s offering over one of Aaliyah‘s greatest hits, “If Your Girl Only Knew.” However, his bar about an unnamed person using beef to grab attention has fans saying Big Sean shot at Kendrick Lamar.

“N##### looking for engagement like they got they knee bent,” he raps. “I gotta better things to do than find someone to beef with.”

After declaring himself the greatest, Big Sean fires at his mystery rival’s activism.

“Difference is I’m an activist and you drink actavis and I’m back acclimated,” he adds. “And Imma need my cut off top it’s decapitated.”

Furthermore, Big Sean’s recently teased Kanye West collab “Fighting Fires” also sparked whispers of a Kendrick Lamar beef.

“I laugh at the fact they calling y’all the greatest, I’m set, it’s on, we solidified,” Big Sean declared. “You n##### say you run your city but that s### is gentrified.”

Big Sean just played his verses on Kanye produced unreleased song “Fighting Fires” pic.twitter.com/iJpTjKeeQP — CHANOS (@excitebikee) July 16, 2024

Big Sean Seemingly Addresses Kendrick Lamar Diss Speculation

While Sean has previously insisted there is no bad blood between him and K. Dot, putting any past tension down to a “lack of communication,” fans decided otherwise.

However, hours after his On The Radar freestyle dropped, Big Sean took to X (Twitter) to shut down the rumors.

“Yall goin wit so many narratives,” he said. “Im talking to da haters who just keep finding something to point out they dont like bout me. Its not even worth explaining tho im a just focus on the music.”

In a follow-up post, he added, “So many people turned they back on me, so i appreciate the ones who stayed down. N f### these b*tch ass n#####, every one of them.”

Furthermore, DJ Hed claims he spoke to Big Sean, who denied taking shots at Kendrick Lamar. “Bar was directed at a different Gemini,” the West Coast radio DJ claimed.