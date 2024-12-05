Big Sean Thanks Tyler Perry For Highlighting Black Women Like His Grandma In New Film

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Join Big Sean at the red carpet premiere of “The Six Triple Eight” where he pays homage to his mother and director Tyler Perry.

Big Sean gave Tyler Perry his flowers at the premiere of his new film The Six Triple Eight — which turned out to be a family affair for him.

On Tuesday (December 3), the Better Than Me MC and his mother attended the screening of the film, which chronicles the inspiring story of Charity Adams, who was previously the highest-ranking African American woman in the Army, and the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II.

.@BigSean shares with THR his personal connection to the 6888th battalion as seen in Tyler Perry’s #TheSixTripleEight:



“I’m proud of them, not just my grandmother…I was so happy to be raised by such strong Black women that are embedded in my DNA” pic.twitter.com/84fm24N6pf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 4, 2024

Big Sean proudly walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his mother, while also holding a photo of his grandmother, who was one of the 855 Americans of color who served in the only Women’s only Army Corps unit. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sean praised Perry, who wrote and directed the film, for telling the story of what he considers to be a “crucial” piece of both American and Black history.

“I told Tyler Perry how thankful I was because it’s such an overlooked crucial piece of American history and Black history,” Big Sean said.

“The 6888 battalion connected millions and millions with over 17 million pieces of mail where there was no other means of communication to families and information about loved ones,” he said. “They were fighting their own war being strong Black women during segregation and fighting for their country.”

Big Sean gushed about the pride he holds for not only his grandmother but also the women she served alongside, who he says helped imbue him with the “DNA” he cherishes daily.

“I’m just proud of them,” he added, “Not just my grandmother, proud of all of them. I’m happy to be raised by such strong Black women that are embedded in my DNA and I’m forever grateful for it. It’s a super emotional night.”