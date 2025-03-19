Big U Among Several Rollin’ 60s Crips Wanted By Feds In Massive Takedown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big U, who’s considered a fugitive as of Wednesday (March 19), stands accused of shooting a rapper in the face and leaving him in the desert.

Eugene Henley Jr., also known as Big U, has been charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Henley, a longtime leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang and self-proclaimed community activist, stands accused of running a criminal enterprise that engaged in various racketeering crimes, including extortion, human trafficking, fraud and murder.

The criminal complaint, unsealed on Tuesday (March 18), alleges that Henley’s organization, referred to as the “Big U Enterprise,” operated as a mafia-like entity from 2010 to the present. The enterprise allegedly used Henley’s status and connections with street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals in Los Angeles.

Among the most serious allegations is Henley’s involvement in the January 2021 murder of an aspiring rapper, identified as R.W., who’d recorded a diss track about Henley.

“Henley allegedly drove R.W. to North Las Vegas, shot him in the head, and dragged the victim’s body off Interstate 15 into the desert and left it in a ditch,” the docs read in part. “Henley returned to Los Angeles with Robinson and ordered studio workers to leave while his associate removed security surveillance footage from the studio. Henley allegedly later ordered witnesses to not speak with law enforcement about R.W.’s murder.”

In addition to violent crimes, Henley is accused of financial fraud. He allegedly submitted a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 pandemic relief loan, claiming his music label, Uneek Music, was operating at a $200,000 profit in 2019, when it had actually incurred a $5,000 loss.

Henley is also accused of embezzling donations made to his charity, Developing Options, which was marketed as an organization helping South Los Angeles youth avoid gang violence and criminal activity.

As of Wednesday (March 19), Henley is considered a fugitive, while two other alleged members of his criminal enterprise, Sylvester Robinson and Mark Martin, have been arrested. If convicted, Henley could face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. The case is the result of a four-year investigation by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and local law enforcement agencies, aimed at combating gang violence and organized crime in Los Angeles.

“The RICO charges against Mr. Henley and his associates reflect a pattern of crimes that runs the gambit from extortion to tax evasion, all under the umbrella of a well-organized criminal organization led by Mr. Henley,” Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation, Los Angeles Field Office, said. “Additionally, Mr. Henley allegedly duped the County of Los Angeles by running a charitable organization that promoted anti-gang solutions while continuing criminal activity that was directly contrary to his charity. IRS-CI is proud to partner with fellow law enforcement organizations to investigate these criminal organizations to protect our communities from further harm.”

Henley helped launch the career of Nipsey Hussle and was once called rap’s “godfather” by Wiz Khalifa. Henley previously served 13 years in prison after trying to rob an undercover sheriff’s deputy of 33 pounds of cocaine in 1991.