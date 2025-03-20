Big U’s Chilling Wiretap Confessions Revealed By FBI – Read

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big U was caught on federal wiretaps openly admitting to violence and extortion, according to explosive court documents unsealed on Wednesday (March 19) in Los Angeles.

Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr., 58, a well-known figure in South L.A.’s Hip-Hop scene and longtime leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, faces federal racketeering charges alleging he ran a criminal organization responsible for murder, fraud, extortion and human trafficking.

Federal prosecutors revealed damning wiretap recordings of Big U’s phone conversations.

In one intercepted call from 2023, Big U bluntly stated, “Can’t no n#### beef with me, n####. Cause if he do, I’m a kill him. Period. I. Am. Going. To. Murder. Him.”

Another December 31, 2022, recording captured Big U explaining his violent reputation.

“What you guys see on the Internet, y’all keep hearing other people who don’t have nothing to talk about but sell. Let me explain something to you. If I would’ve had a problem with any man, color, creed, king, or kind, the issue would’ve been resolved, and he wouldn’t be here, or I wouldn’t be here. It ain’t no kid nothin’. And it damn near nobody who been in this muthafucka longer than me, can stand against me, and me be who I am. If I had a problem with any man and this wouldn’t be so funny to me. I’m still who they say I am.”

In another call on April 23, 2023, Big U rejected claims of retirement from the Rollin’ ’60s gang he is accused of leading.

“I’m retired, n####? Activist? I’ll pull up on your block right now, n####, and show up and show out, n####. That’s what happened to the last n##### that thought I was retired.”

The FBI investigation, launched in 2021, uncovered Big U’s alleged leadership of the “Big U Enterprise,” described as a mafia-style organization leveraging his decades-long affiliation with the Rollin’ 60s gang.

Authorities say the enterprise engaged in a wide range of crimes, including murder, robbery, fraud schemes and human trafficking.

One particularly brutal allegation involves the January 2021 murder of an aspiring rapper identified only as “R.W.”

Court documents state Big U allegedly shot the victim in the face near Las Vegas after the rapper recorded a disrespectful track aimed at Big U.

Prosecutors also accuse Big U of defrauding donors to his nonprofit, Developing Options, which purportedly provided anti-gang programs for youth.

Instead, authorities claim he embezzled donations from celebrities and NBA players, funneling the money directly into his personal accounts.

While two alleged co-conspirators, Sylvester “Vey” Robinson and Mark “Bear Claw” Martin, were arrested today, Big U remains at large.

Federal authorities confirmed he has yet to surrender and is currently considered a fugitive from justice as of March 19.