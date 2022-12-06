Bill Cosby Accused Smothering Woman, Throwing Her Down The Stairs In New Rape Allegations

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New reports say five new women have accused comedian Dr. Bill Cosby of raping and drugging them. His camp denies the claims.

The new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, states the women, Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd, all worked with the Philadelphia native’s#### NBC series, “The Cosby Show” at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

They all say that Cosby positioned himself as their mentor who would help them navigate their careers in entertainment during the 80s and 90s. However, he used his power and influence over vulnerable women to exploit and sexually assault them.

The complaint alleges states in a 1992 episode of the show, Bernard guest starred as “Mrs. Minifield,” and while rehearsing and filming, she claimed he drugged and assaulted her multiple times.

One time she mentioned in the claim she woke up in the middle of the rape, and he was trying to smother her with a pillow.

When she said she was going to tell the police, Bernard alleges Cosby tossed her down a flight of stairs and kicked her out. The powerful industry vet warned if she said anything, he would destroy her, and so she never reported his action out of fear of being ruined.

Tirl played a cop on the show and was escorted back to his dressing room. While there, he locked the door, groped her breasts, kissed her neck, and then pushed his penis into her back, saying softly, “This is making love.”

Another plaintiff, Gittens, said Cosby drugged and assaulted her also. This time the crime happened at his home while the two talked about her coming onto the show.

Thompson’s story said the “Fat Albert” creator forced her to masturbate him, while Ladd says he drugged her (saying he was giving her a pill for a headache) and then sexually assaulted her.

Dr. Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt says this is “all about money” and that lawsuit is “frivolous.”

Bill Cosby was released from prison in June of 2021, after judges at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.