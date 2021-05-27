Bill Cosby Denied Parole But Remains Hopeful He Will Be Released

Bill Cosby can forget about getting out of jail anytime soon.

According to reports, Cosby lost his attempt to get out of his 3 to 10-year prison sentence, which he received in 2018 for allegedly drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

The parole board claimed they weighed a variety of factors before they denied the comedian’s attempt to be released.

The parole board claimed Bill Cosby refused to participate in a program for sex offenders, and never bothered to create a post-prison release plan, had his appeal gone through.

For his part, Bill Cosby isn’t too disappointed – the denial was no surprise – according to his lawyer.

And, Bill Cosby is still hopeful the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will overturn the verdict, based on his argument that the trial judge should not have allowed five women to testify about their separate abuse allegations.

Cosby also maintains he had an agreement with a former prosecutor at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, who agreed not to bring criminal charges.

Cosby claims he relied upon the deal when he gave up testimony in Constand’s civil suit, which ultimately led to him being charged and convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.