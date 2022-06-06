Woman Claims Bill Cosby Forcibly Put His Tongue Down Her Throat – In 1975

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bill Cosby is on trial again – this time over an incident that allegedly took place when the comedian assaulted a woman when she was 16 – way back in 1975!

A woman has accused Bill Cosby of forcibly kissing her when she was a teenager.

Kimberly Burr testified before a court that the actor took her into a movie set trailer, grabbed her by the arms to prevent her from moving, and kissed her back in 1975.

Burr’s first-time public testimony was part of a lawsuit launched by Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 – also in 1975.

Cosby was not present in court for the testimony. Burr is not a part of the lawsuit.

“I was struggling to get away. It was very shocking,” she alleged.

Burr also testified that Cosby invited her, her mother, and other family and friends to act as extras on the film “Let’s Do It Again” after meeting them previously at a tennis tournament.

She alleged that Cosby invited her into his trailer alone to help him straighten a bow tie he would wear for a scene when on the set.

“He immediately grabbed me,” she claimed. “He started kissing me, all over my face, tongue down my throat.”

Burr did not immediately tell anyone about the alleged incident because her movie set experience “was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

She added, “I didn’t want to ruin everything for everyone.”

A spokesperson for Cosby, 84, rejected Burr’s testimony.

“These are just allegations made up to support Judy Huth, whose claims are not factual at all,” they said, according to The New York Times.

In recent years, Cosby has been the subject of numerous sexual assault allegations and, in 2018, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.

Two years into his sentence, the verdict was overturned due to a “due process violation.”