Billboard Lists Drake As The Top Dance/Electronic Artist Of 2022

Some Hip Hop heads were not huge fans of Drake’s latest solo album. When Honestly, Nevermind dropped in June, some listeners expressed confusion on why the rapper moved in a more Dance/House direction.

Honestly, Nevermind debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 album-equivalent units. However, Drake’s seventh studio LP fell out of the chart’s Top 10 region in just two months.

While Honestly, Nevermind did not have the same level of staying power on the chart as other Drake releases such as 2018’s Scorpion and 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, his latest project scored him another Billboard victory.

Drake Makes Top Five Of Overall Top Artists Rankings

Billboard, the long-running music publication, named Drake as the Top Dance/Electronic Artist Of 2022. The rest of the Top 5 for the chart included Lady Gaga (#2), The Chainsmokers (#3), Calvin Harris (#4), and Daft Punk (#5).

Additionally, Drake made it into the upper echelon of other Billboard year-end rankings. The Canadian hitmaker finished fourth on the 2022 Top Artists list behind Bad Bunny (#1), Taylor Swift (#2), and Harry Styles (#3).

The 2022 Top Male Artist chart features Bad Bunny (#1), Harry Styles (#2), Drake (#3), Morgan Wallen (#4), and Ed Sheeran (#5). Country/Pop superstar Taylor Swift leads the 2022 Top Female Artist chart.

Latto & Future Lead Year-End Rap Music Lists As Well

Drake also landed at #1 in the Top Rap Artists and Top Male Rap Artists categories. Certified Lover Boy is listed as the Top Rap Album. Hip Hop newcomer Latto secured the #1 position on the Top Female Rap Artist chart.

Atlanta-bred music star Future tops the Rap Streaming Songs Artists and Hot Rap Songs Artists tallies for 2022. The late Juice WRLD still finished at #1 as Billboard‘s 2022 Top Rap Albums Artist.

Plus, Drake dominated many of the lists in the R&B/Hip Hop section. The former Degrassi: The Next Generation actor is the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, Top Male R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Artist of the year.